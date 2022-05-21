Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, from Stevenage, is "super happy" with his team's F1 progress going into the Spanish Grand Prix qualifiers (File picture) - Credit: Tim Goode/PA

Lewis Hamilton has said he is "super happy" with Mercedes' progress after a difficult start to the 2022 Formula One season.

Hamilton, who is from Stevenage, finished third-fastest in Friday's Spanish Grand Prix practice yesterday (Friday, May 20).

He was beaten in practice by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

But his third-place result could signal step-up in tomorrow's Spanish Grand Prix race (Sunday, May 22), after Hamilton finished sixth in his last race in Miami on May 8, and 13th in Emilia Romagna last month.

Lewis Hamilton at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Credit: David Davies/PA

Lewis Hamilton at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifier - Credit: David Davies/PA

Hamilton said after Friday's practice: "Super happy with the progress, so a big, big, big thank you to everyone back at the factory for not giving up and for continuing to push.

"We’re not the quickest yet, but we’re on our way."

Lewis Hamilton has won seven World Drivers' Championships, a record which he shares with Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton last won the Formula One championship in 2020. He came second to Red Bull's Max Verstappen in 2021.

Max Verstappen (front) celebrates a win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 24. Lewis Hamilton finished 13th - Credit: David Davies/PA

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in February 2022 - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

This year, Hamilton has only finished in the top three once - in Bahrain, the first race, on March 20.

In Miami, the fifth grand prix, Hamilton's car experienced a bouncing motion, which he said had disappeared in yesterday's practice.

Hamilton said: "This is the first time that we've driven down the straight without bouncing.

"We still have some bouncing, but it’s way better and we're starting to eke out a bit of the potential in that car.

"It’s still tough out there with the car but it’s much nicer than it’s been before.

"Really grateful for those upgrades."

Miami marked the halfway point before the British Grand Prix, which is due on July 3 at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April 2022 - Credit: David Davies/PA

Lewis Hamilton at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain in February for this year's pre-season testing - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

The third practice for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya begins at 12pm BST today (May 21).

Qualifiers begin at 3pm today, with the Spanish Grand Prix race due at 2pm tomorrow (May 22).

Live coverage of the third practice and qualifiers begins on Sky F1 at 11.45am, and the Sky Go app.

Tomorrow's live coverage of the Spanish Grand Prix begins on Sky F1 at 12.30pm.

Channel 4's free-to-air qualifying highlights will begin at 6.45pm today, with race highlights from 6.30pm tomorrow.