Lewis Hamilton staying with Mercedes as he eyes record eighth world title

Published: 11:52 AM February 11, 2021

Sir Lewis Hamilton will launch his bid for a record eighth F1 world championship with Mercedes - after agreeing a one-year extension with the German giants.

The Stevenage-born superstar equalled the seven titles won by Michael Schumacher in 2020 but his £40million-a-year deal with the silver arrows expired on December 31.

Before and after there were protracted discussions between both parties but the final outcome is a one-year extension.

The 36-year-old former Henry Newman School pupil said: "I am excited to be heading into my ninth season with my Mercedes team-mates.

"Our team has achieved incredible things together and we look forward to building on our success even further, while continuously looking to improve, both on and off the track."

Hamilton, who persuaded his Mercedes team to change their livery from silver to black to highlight the fight against racism, added: "I'm equally determined to continue the journey we started to make motorsport more diverse for future generations and I am grateful that Mercedes has been extremely supportive of my call to address this issue.

"I'm proud to say we are taking that effort further this year by launching a foundation dedicated to diversity and inclusion in the sport. I am inspired by all that we can build together and can't wait to get back on the track in March."

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff after victory in the Turkish Grand Prix secured a seventh F1 world championship. - Credit: PA

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said: "We have always been aligned with Lewis that we would continue.

"Together, we have decided to extend the sporting relationship for another season and to begin a longer-term project to take the next step in our shared commitment to greater diversity within our sport.

"Lewis's competitive record stands alongside the best the sports world has ever seen. The story of Mercedes and Lewis has written itself into the history books of our sport over the past eight seasons, and we are hungry to compete and to add more chapters to it."