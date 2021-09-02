Young shuttler selected for England badminton squad
A Letchworth-based badminton talent has been re-selected for the England pathway programme.
Shuttler Saghana Thayaparan, 12, has been chosen to play at national level with three others in her age group, going through numerous trials to make it to the final four.
The Hitchin Girls' student, who is heading into Year 8 this month, has been travelling up to Milton Keynes five times a week to train, in a bid to maintain her England place that she'd held last season.
She told the Comet: "I'm glad to be selected for the England pathway programme again. My dedication to badminton is paying off. I am looking forward to working hard to get selected for U15 European."
The youngster has dedicated her summer break to gaining her place at the top of her craft, where she currently ranks in third in her age group in the country - and in matches, is often playing people years her senior.
