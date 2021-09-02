Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Young shuttler selected for England badminton squad

Maya Derrick

Published: 6:19 PM September 2, 2021   
Letchworth's Saghana Thayaparan, 12, is one of just four girls in her age category selected to play badminton for England

A Letchworth-based badminton talent has been re-selected for the England pathway programme.

Shuttler Saghana Thayaparan, 12, has been chosen to play at national level with three others in her age group, going through numerous trials to make it to the final four.

The Hitchin Girls' student, who is heading into Year 8 this month, has been travelling up to Milton Keynes five times a week to train, in a bid to maintain her England place that she'd held last season.

She told the Comet: "I'm glad to be selected for the England pathway programme again. My dedication to badminton is paying off. I am looking forward to working hard to get selected for U15 European."

The youngster has dedicated her summer break to gaining her place at the top of her craft, where she currently ranks in third in her age group in the country - and in matches, is often playing people years her senior.

She is currently third in England for her age group and is training 14 hours on and off court - and in matches, often playing people years her senior.

Letchworth Garden City News
Hitchin News

