Letchworth Tennis Club help raise funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance

Players from Letchworth Tennis Club took part in a charity day to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Archant

A charity day held at Letchworth Tennis Club during National Air Ambulance Week has helped boost funds and awareness for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

In total there were 42 ladies playing a series of short matches on the seven outside courts and between them they managed to collect £890 for the EAAA, the club's charity of choice for this year.

"The sun was shining and everyone enjoyed themselves," said club manager Mel Loten.

"We are all thrilled with the amount raised for the charity, which exceeded our expectations and we want to thank everyone for their generous help and donations."

Prizes for the winners were donated by Just Rackets of Letchworth and scones for the lunch were made and donated by Kim at The Three Horseshoes in Willian.

For more information on the club's free taster sessions on Saturday, September 28, go to www.lta.org.uk/tennisweekends or call the club on 01462 675444 to register.