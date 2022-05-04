Letchworth add county silverware to promotion joy after breathless final

Letchworth wrapped up a fantastic season with a hard-fought county cup triumph.

The Legends Lane-based rugby club had already secured promotion with second place in London Two North West and they added the Herts Presidents' Cup to the honours board with a 47-30 success over Fullerians, the match held at Harpenden as part of full day of county rugby.

The Letchworth squad that won the Herts Presidents' Cup in 2022. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RUGBY

A 17-point winning margin suggests a comfortable win for Letchworth but it was anything but with the lead changing hands six times during the course of the contest before they were able to pull away in the final 10 minutes.

It was Fullers who made the better start, dropping the ball over the line on two minutes before scoring their first try moments later.

Letchworth responded though after finally getting their hands on the ball, Harvey Howman making the break to put Luke Mongston in and Hem Johal's kick gave them the lead.

A second and third try followed, Kyle Hughes getting the first and Chris Gibbs the second, but both conversion attempts were off target leaving Letchworth 17-5 to the good.

Fullers closed the gap slightly with a penalty on 23 minutes and after Letchworth had a try chalked off for a double movement, they bagged another unconverted score.

The third lead change followed as Fullerians did get seven points but there would be another twist before half-time as Michael Waters went under the posts with a slaloming run, Johal's extras making it 24-20 to Letchworth.

Arun Johal started the second half perfectly for the Legends with a try in the corner and a second disallowed score, this one after a forward pass before Luke Campbell dotted down, prevented the lead stretching further.





But Fullers kept in touch and after kicking a penalty, a quick counter attack midway through the half brought another converted score and a 30-29 lead.

That proved the Watford's side lot though and Letchworth stepped it up over the remainder of the game, Aman Johal putting them back in front for the last time.





Hughes gathered a kick to the corner for his second and another five points and Jai Johal stretched the lead to 12 points with a penalty five minutes from time.

That just left the icing on the cake to come from Josh Dell before the celebrations started.