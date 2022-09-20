The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Match Report

Legends roar to second win of the season and first on the road

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:00 AM September 20, 2022
Letchworth enjoyed a victory on the road at Woodford.

Letchworth enjoyed a victory on the road at Woodford. - Credit: PATRICK ALLEN

Letchworth followed up a Regional Two Anglia opening day win at home with a fine success on the road at Woodford.

The 40-19 success was as emphatic as it sounds with the bonus point victory putting them fourth in the early table.

The first 15 minutes were evenly contested with much of it played out between the two 22s.

Woodford had two early penalty chances but both were missed and the Legends made them pay with Josh Sharp and Jack Askham combining for the former to go under the posts.

A catch and drive from a line-out brought the second try, Kyle Hughes coming up with the ball, and they continued to pound the Woodford line, Oscar Robinson getting his third try in the opening two fixtures.

The bonus-point arrived before the half was done, Joe Allison scoring under the posts and Sharp adding a third conversion for a 26-0 lead.

Woodford seemed down and out at this point but the interval revived them and they had two tries in the third quarter to bring them back to within 12 points.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stevenage: Four suffer stab wounds in St Nicholas
  2. 2 The Bedfordshire actor behind the little stowaway bear from darkest Peru
  3. 3 Stevenage bin collection dates altered for the Queen's funeral
  1. 4 Woman hospitalised after falling out of moving car in Stevenage
  2. 5 Search continues for 'handgun'-wielding thief
  3. 6 Two hospitalised following Graveley Road crash
  4. 7 What guests are wearing at the Queen's funeral and why
  5. 8 Steve Evans frustrated at missed chances in Stevenage's defeat at Bradford
  6. 9 Queen's funeral: When will bins be collected in Central Bedfordshire?
  7. 10 North Herts bin collection dates altered for the Queen's funeral

The direction of the next try was therefore important and it went to the away side, Tom Lewis and Harvey Howman setting up Josh Dell for a fine score.

Woodford did reply after this but that was it for them and Letchworth had the last word, scoring in the final 10 minutes with Askham starting it and Tommy Wilcock finishing it off.

Letchworth have another away game on Saturday when they travel to Chingford.

Rugby Union
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

Forster Country in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans to build 800 homes in Forster Country advance

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Police are investigating reports that items worth an estimated £2,800 were stolen from Stevenage Sainsbury's, Hitchin Road

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Items worth £2,800 stolen from Sainsbury's in Stevenage

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Chells Pavilion in Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Green light to turn Chells Pavilion into nursery

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Charles III, then Prince of Wales, on a visit to the Purcell Music School in 1998

King Charles III

7 Hertfordshire locations visited by King Charles III

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon