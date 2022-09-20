Legends roar to second win of the season and first on the road

Match Report

Letchworth followed up a Regional Two Anglia opening day win at home with a fine success on the road at Woodford.

The 40-19 success was as emphatic as it sounds with the bonus point victory putting them fourth in the early table.

The first 15 minutes were evenly contested with much of it played out between the two 22s.

Woodford had two early penalty chances but both were missed and the Legends made them pay with Josh Sharp and Jack Askham combining for the former to go under the posts.

A catch and drive from a line-out brought the second try, Kyle Hughes coming up with the ball, and they continued to pound the Woodford line, Oscar Robinson getting his third try in the opening two fixtures.

The bonus-point arrived before the half was done, Joe Allison scoring under the posts and Sharp adding a third conversion for a 26-0 lead.

Woodford seemed down and out at this point but the interval revived them and they had two tries in the third quarter to bring them back to within 12 points.

The direction of the next try was therefore important and it went to the away side, Tom Lewis and Harvey Howman setting up Josh Dell for a fine score.

Woodford did reply after this but that was it for them and Letchworth had the last word, scoring in the final 10 minutes with Askham starting it and Tommy Wilcock finishing it off.

Letchworth have another away game on Saturday when they travel to Chingford.