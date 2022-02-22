Mudlarks Letchworth scavenge five big points in race for promotion

The game between Letchworth and Old Streetonians ended in a mudbath. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth emerged from a mudbath at Legends Lane with what could be five huge points after victory over Old Streetonians.

The 22-9 victory, coupled with Old Priorians surprise reverse on the road at Hemel Hempstead, means the Legends remain third in the London Two North West table but are now on the same points as the west-London outfit.

And the only person who might have been annoyed at the win would have been the groundsman at Legends Lane as his pristine pitch was ruined in the space of 80 wet and muddy minutes.

Letchworth emerged from the mud against Old Streetonians with five potentially vital points. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

The Hackney Marsh-based Streetonians led with an early penalty from Eoin Fitzpatrick before Letchworth's Kyle Hughes plunged over from a driving maul after a line-out.

The Old Street fly-half landed two more penalties and Letchworth had to survive 10 minutes with 14 men, Hem Johal seeing yellow, before Hughes crossed again to give the hosts a narrow 10-9 half-time lead.

Letchworth and Old Streetonians prepare for a scrum in the early stages of their London Two North West match. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

But with the remaining wind from Storm Eunice behind them, Letchworth dominated the second half and earned a penalty try as the visitors' scrum collapsed under the pressure.

The remainder of the play was in their half too and the pressure brought the expected bonus-point score when Tatenda Gurure went over in the corner.

Another yellow card to the Legends, Martin Day picking up this one, had no effect on the score and while the home side would have liked more to help their points difference, the season is now set-up for a titanic struggle to finish in the top two and earn promotion.

Letchworth head coach singled out centre Luke Campbell for praise although the ball-handling across the park in the appalling conditions was exemplary.