Letchworth go try crazy as Grasshoppers given a lesson

Arun Johal scores for Letchworth in their 67-22 win over Grasshoppers at Legends Lane. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth started 2022 in almost similar fashion to the way they finished 2021 - running in tries for fun.

The 67-22 win at home to Grasshoppers in London Two North West came with 11 of them, keeping their promotion hopes on track.

Letchworth earned a 67-22 win over Grasshoppers at a muddy Legends Lane. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

The wet weather and muddy pitch did little to dampen the excitement either with the west London side chipping in with four tries of their own, the bonus point edging them further into mid-table.

﻿But there was never a hope of them getting the victory as they were blown away in the first quarter by a rampant Legends side.

They had gone close on three minutes with only a deliberate knock on denying them, that offence bringing the Hoppers a yellow card.

Harvey Howman instantly punished them with a try converted by Johal and moments later a second yellow card left the visitors with 13 men.

Tatenda Gurure scored a hat-trick as Letchworth earned a 67-22 win over Grasshoppers. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth went to town in this period, Tatenda Gurure getting two and Howman adding his second after a great break by Arun Johal to bring up the bonus point inside 14 minutes.

Johal dotted down shortly after to make it 33-0 but that was the end of the scoring in the half as the interval was reached with the visitors enjoying more and more territory.

And Grasshoppers broke their duck early in the second half with a five-point try but any thoughts of a comeback were soon halted as centres William Titherington and Luke Campbell combined for another Johal try.

Letchworth earned a 67-22 win over Grasshoppers at a muddy Legends Lane. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

The Hoppers did bag another two but in between Letchworth had three, a penalty try and a forwards drive from a line-out sandwiched a brilliant backs move finished off by Gurure's hat-trick.

Hoppers still had time for their fourth but Letchworth had the final say with Johal getting his third and Luke Mongston diving over to complete a great win.

Letchworth continue their promotion push away to Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.