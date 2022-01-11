Letchworth go try crazy as Grasshoppers given a lesson
- Credit: LAURIE BROWNE
Letchworth started 2022 in almost similar fashion to the way they finished 2021 - running in tries for fun.
The 67-22 win at home to Grasshoppers in London Two North West came with 11 of them, keeping their promotion hopes on track.
The wet weather and muddy pitch did little to dampen the excitement either with the west London side chipping in with four tries of their own, the bonus point edging them further into mid-table.
But there was never a hope of them getting the victory as they were blown away in the first quarter by a rampant Legends side.
They had gone close on three minutes with only a deliberate knock on denying them, that offence bringing the Hoppers a yellow card.
Harvey Howman instantly punished them with a try converted by Johal and moments later a second yellow card left the visitors with 13 men.
Letchworth went to town in this period, Tatenda Gurure getting two and Howman adding his second after a great break by Arun Johal to bring up the bonus point inside 14 minutes.
Most Read
- 1 Latest on Stevenage Marks & Spencer store opening
- 2 Aircraft crashes close to people on Graveley golf course
- 3 Met police officer from Stevenage charged with six further rapes
- 4 Premature twins doing well after being born on Christmas Day
- 5 Nightingale surge hub: 'Dramatic changes' at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
- 6 Stevenage doctor faces misconduct hearing over untrue letter
- 7 County council ordered to pay £900 over SEND failure
- 8 Estranged ex jailed after breaking restraining order
- 9 Have your say on proposed solar farm for North Herts
- 10 Former manager Alex Revell makes shock return to Stevenage
Johal dotted down shortly after to make it 33-0 but that was the end of the scoring in the half as the interval was reached with the visitors enjoying more and more territory.
And Grasshoppers broke their duck early in the second half with a five-point try but any thoughts of a comeback were soon halted as centres William Titherington and Luke Campbell combined for another Johal try.
The Hoppers did bag another two but in between Letchworth had three, a penalty try and a forwards drive from a line-out sandwiched a brilliant backs move finished off by Gurure's hat-trick.
Hoppers still had time for their fourth but Letchworth had the final say with Johal getting his third and Luke Mongston diving over to complete a great win.
Letchworth continue their promotion push away to Hemel Hempstead on Saturday.