Ooh La La! Letchworth show some Gallic style to see off Fullerians

Letchworth will head into their mighty battle with league leaders HAC full of confidence after recording another big win in Division Two North West.

The London-based leaders have won all six of their games so far this year but after defeat on the opening day, Letchworth have won the next five to move up to third.

The latest was a resounding 43-24 success at home to Fullerians and it had their supporters waxing lyrically about the sparkling and full of flair display.

The visitors had actually dominated possession for large parts and spent plenty of time on the Legends line but only had one five-point score to show for their efforts at half-time.

In contrast when the hosts got the ball, they counter-attacked with pace and beauty and had scored five tries to put the bonus point in the bag.

Their first score came after they had gathered the ball deep in their half. Conor Turner, Luke Mongston, Liam Fitts and Alex Lennon all played their part allowing Chris Gibbs to score, Dan Duke kicking the conversion.

Another incisive break a few minutes later ended up in Arun Johal's for try number two and Tommy Wilcock got number three after Gibbs and Tatenda Gurure had made 50 metres.

Alex Lennon with his Letchworth cap and tie after playing his final game for the club. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

Johal added the bonus point with an 80-metre solo gallop past despairing tackles and a well-worked team try was finished by Lennon, making his final appearance before departing for Australia, for a 31-0 lead.

A yellow card to Scott Quarnby disrupted the momentum and allowed Fullers to score two tries, one either side of half-time.

The home side responded with substitute Michael Waters going on a mazy run before Mongston set-up Gurure for try number six.

Another yellow card, this one to Luke Campbell, allowed Fullerians to get a third but they were always playing catch-up and after Waters had been stopped metres short of the line, Gurure fed Johal for his hat-trick.

There was still time for one final try for the visitors, giving them a deserved bonus-point of their own, but they were still three scores adrift at the final whistle.

Alex Lennon is presented with his Letchworth cap and tie after playing his final game for the club. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

After the game Lennon received his Legends tie and a cap for his performances over his years of service to the club.