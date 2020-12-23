Here comes the girls! Letchworth pride as new Lionesses squad takes to the field

Published: 7:02 AM December 23, 2020

The Lionesses are Letchworth Rugby Club's newest team having been formed in July 2020. - Credit: LRFC

Letchworth Lionesses are the latest addition to the growing number of teams at Letchworth Rugby Club.

The team, which have now played its first competitive game under the ready 4 rugby format, was only formed in July this year.

It started life as group using rugby to keep fit but soon the call of competition proved too enticing and the team blossomed.

They aim to play competitive rugby early in the new year but the opening contest exceeded all expectations.

Playing against two experienced teams from Shelford, the Lionesses scored first and last during the afternoon, showing great skill and commitment and matching Shelford all the way.

Coach Nick Winwood said: "Despite much of the team never having played before, they have come a huge way in skill, knowledge and have bonded amazingly as a team.

"As coaches we could not be prouder of the performance."

Training for the team is from 7.30pm every Wednesday and is open to any newcomers.

The men too sent two sides over to Shelford and played several very competitive tag matches.