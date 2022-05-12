Pride in defeat for Letchworth's young Legends

Letchworth Rugby Club's successful season couldn't stretch down to the junior section - but there were still plenty of positives for the U14s in a county final.

The young Legends were edged out 22-15 as Tabard claimed the Herts Junior County Shield at Old Albanian.

But despite the result, the team can look back on a great year which got better and better as the months went by, culminating in an extra-time win over Watford in the quarter-final and an impressive 60-plus points haul in the semi-final success against Cheshunt.

They trailed 14-5 at half-time, skipper Josh Baguley getting their try, and the conceded the first points of the second half to fall 17-5 behind.

But although they would concede another try, efforts from Tom Groombridge, assisted brilliantly by Zach Wallace and Jake Azzopardi, and then Azzopardi himself got them back to within a converted score.

There was to be no late drama but coach Matt Crone was still delighted with the performance.

He said: "First of all I would like to say a huge thank you to all the parents for all their support today. You were immense.

"Then a massive thank you to the team. Proud does not truly describe my feelings. Although we lost, I would say we won this season.

"From the team that played the first game of the year to today, the difference is amazing."