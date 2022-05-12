Pride in defeat for Letchworth's young Legends
- Credit: LETCHWORTH RUGBY
Letchworth Rugby Club's successful season couldn't stretch down to the junior section - but there were still plenty of positives for the U14s in a county final.
The young Legends were edged out 22-15 as Tabard claimed the Herts Junior County Shield at Old Albanian.
But despite the result, the team can look back on a great year which got better and better as the months went by, culminating in an extra-time win over Watford in the quarter-final and an impressive 60-plus points haul in the semi-final success against Cheshunt.
They trailed 14-5 at half-time, skipper Josh Baguley getting their try, and the conceded the first points of the second half to fall 17-5 behind.
But although they would concede another try, efforts from Tom Groombridge, assisted brilliantly by Zach Wallace and Jake Azzopardi, and then Azzopardi himself got them back to within a converted score.
There was to be no late drama but coach Matt Crone was still delighted with the performance.
He said: "First of all I would like to say a huge thank you to all the parents for all their support today. You were immense.
Most Read
- 1 Pedestrian seriously injured after crash near Lister Hospital in Stevenage
- 2 Year-long car park closure as construction for new multi-storey set to begin
- 3 Application submitted for multi-purpose events space on former bus station
- 4 Letchworth: Man escapes with 'basket full of alcohol' during Tesco break-in
- 5 Man charged with attempted kidnap in Stotfold and Letchworth
- 6 Police called to rowdy crowd, disturbance and fire alarm at Stevenage pub
- 7 Young mum's marathon effort after brain tumour diagnosis
- 8 From saving Knebworth House to all-time great rock concerts – celebrating the life of Lord Cobbold
- 9 Where can you see classic steam train Duchess of Sutherland this Friday?
- 10 Letchworth: Two drivers hospitalised in Muddy Lane crash
"Then a massive thank you to the team. Proud does not truly describe my feelings. Although we lost, I would say we won this season.
"From the team that played the first game of the year to today, the difference is amazing."