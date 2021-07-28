Letchworth Rugby Club finally set to honour club legend with day of matches and fun
- Credit: KEVIN LINES
It will no doubt be an emotional day but one filled with stories and laughter as Letchworth Rugby Club get set to pay tribute to one of their most well-known and loved members.
Graham Walker was in turn captain and chairman of the club as well as county coach and president.
The former policeman lost his long battle with cancer in January but now the COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, his club have pushed on to create a day which will remember him in style.
This Saturday will start with a veterans' game between Letchworth and Bishop's Stortford at 11.30am followed by a select XV playing in his name against a county team at 2.30pm.
The British & Irish Lions on screen and a band will then take the celebrations into the night.
President Brian Burke said: "It will be a full-on day to honour a true son of Letchworth and Hertfordshire.
"It cannot be stressed enough how much of a legend this man was and we intend to make this one of the greatest days in the club's history."
All are welcome with everything taking place outside and a memorial programme priced at £5 constituting entry.