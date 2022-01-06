Letchworth looking to build a promotion-winning season on healthy first-half efforts

Letchworth are ready for a strong second half of the season. - Credit: LETCHWORTH RFC

Letchworth are looking to turn a healthy first half of the season into one with promotion joy at the end of the second.

The Legends sit third in London North West Two, looking to chase down second-placed Old Priorians who hold a four-point lead.

The Legends Lane-based rugby club have a nine-point cushion back to Old Streetonians and Fullerians.

But while they may have scored over 400 points in their 11 games, head coach Baz Basra knows that Letchworth cannot rest on their laurels if they want to continue their promotion hunt.

He said: "We start with the visit of Grasshoppers who ran us close in October and then follows a tricky away trip to mid-Herts rivals Hemel Hempstead, who seem to produce good performances against the top sides.

"An improving Hackney visit us on the 22nd with a real tester to follow at Fullerians at the end of the month .

"It will be a hard call but if successful, it could ensure a promotion place by April."

The potentially crucial winner-takes-all clash with Priorians comes on April 2, the final day of the season.

Kick-off at Legends Lane is at 2.15pm.