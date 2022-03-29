Johal hat-trick leads way for Letchworth, but Hitchin suffer late loss

Letchworth ran in six tries during a 38-5 win at Enfield Ignatians, despite not being at their best on Saturday.

Adam Amos and Michael Waters returned to the side and had fine games, with the Legends ahead inside five minutes as Arun Johal dotted down in the corner.

The hosts rallied to draw level with an unconverted try of their own but Letchworth regained the lead when Hem Johal kicked a penalty to touch and lineout ball was spread left for Luke Mongston to burst through.

He was held up over the line, but the dropout hit the retreating Amos and after a five-metre scrum, Arun Johal touched down in the left corner.

Brother Hem added the conversion with a superb kick and Letchworth attacked again soon after with Amos barging through and offloading to Mongston to crash over to the right of the posts.

Another conversion made it 19-5 at half-time, as Enfield missed a late penalty, and Letchworth added to their score within minutes of the restart as a great handling move led to a penalty on the five-metre line, with prop Oscar Robinson surging over for the bonus-point try, converted by Hem Johal.

Martin Day had replaced number eight Joe Allison at half-time but was yellow-carded for leading with a forearm when entering a ruck.

Enfield were held up over the line before Mongston's chip kick was chased by replacement winger Josh Dell, who was thwarted by an awkward bounce.

Cameron Dennis replaced prop Mark Tate and Letchworth’s scrummaging remained on top, with a great counter ruck on Enfield’s 22 seeing Gibbs feed Mongston with a lovely flat pass to claim his second try.

The final score came when Mongston took the ball from a scrum and sent it through the hands to Arun Johal, who completed his hat-trick and saw Letchworth move up to second after Old Priorians lost to leaders HAC.

Priorians visit Legends Lane on Saturday for the final game of the season and Letchworth will need to be at their best to protect their proud unbeaten home record.

A big crowd is expected for lunch, but there are still places available. Contact Brian Burke on 07768 274037 to book a place.

*Hitchin fell to a 39-28 defeat at Welwyn after conceding two tries in the last 10 minutes.

James McCormack opened the scoring with a penalty, but the hosts ran in a pair of tries to go 12-3 up.

Ian Crompton's searing run finished off a backs move, with McCormack converting, to cut the gap to three points, but Welwyn added a penalty and a third try to lead 22-10 at the interval.

Another try followed after the restart, but Hitchin replied with a penalty, then saw Will Evans offload to James Bolter, before Nick Panton touched down.

McCormack slotted another penalty to make it 27-21, before converting Phil Ryan's try to put Hitchin in front.

But Welwyn had the final say with their late brace of tries and the Hedgehogs host Tabard at Old Hale Way in their last league game of the season on Saturday, looking to clinch third place.