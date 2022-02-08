Letchworth ready for leaders' test after a derby success over Datchworth

Letchworth set up their crucial battle with London Two North West leaders HAC with a derby success away to Datchworth.

The 25-13 win keeps them in third place, battling for one of the two potential promotion places on offer.

HAC are top dogs for a reason though with 15 straight wins this season and it will take all of Letchworth's might to topple them.

The Legends though are in good form themselves, with eight successive wins, and will take to the pitch on Saturday full of confidence.

That is the case even if they were dissatisfied with their margin of victory at Datchworth Green.

They outscored their hosts five tries to one and could coast to victory without Hem Johal landing a single conversion.

The young fly-half though was often the catalyst for getting the visitors moving forward and that allowed the wingers to snap up four of the tries, Daniel Odita getting three of them and the ever dependable Tatenda Gurure one.

Full-back Arun Johal got the other and the Legends could also celebrate the first-team debut of colt Josh Stratton, who came on after 60 minutes and made several runs as well as a few big tackles in his cameo.

For Datchworth though there were also some positives to take. Their defence was superb throughout, often disrupting the Legends attacking assaults, and they kept going to the final whistle, their converted try coming on the last play.

They were also still in the game at half-time despite having a player in the sin-bin for 10 minutes. Two penalties kept them in touch and only a late try from Odita stretched the Legends advantage to two scores.

Letchworth didn't kick on as much as their travelling support had hoped in the second half, mostly due to the Men in Green's solid resistance, but they still had enough to claim a bonus-point success.