Letchworth enjoy a double and historic success at the Hitchin 10s

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:18 PM August 16, 2022
Letchworth's men and women get together after big successes at the Hitchin 10s.

Letchworth made a good start to the new campaign by retaining the Hitchin 10s Tournament - wand there was a historic success for the ladies team too.

To the delight of coaches Nick Winwood and Danny Ryall, they won the plate final by beating Cheshunt with a really determined display, a team they had previously lost to.

It was their first major trophy since their formation in 2020.

Letchworth Lionesses won their first major trophy since their formation in 2020.

Letchworth's men were also in dominant mood throughout the competition, including a nine-try romp over Royton.

They faced Cantabs in the final but were able to beat the Cambridge-based side by four tries to one, one of which was a superb score from flying winger Tattenda Gurure, set free by Josh Sharp on the half-way line.

Sharp was the fitting winner of the Graham Walker Trophy for player of the tournament.

Letchworth president Brian Burke said: "Congratulations to the host club Hitchin and Adam Shaw for hosting such a well-organised tournament."

The Legends now face more warm-up games against Ampthill next Saturday and Harlow on Wednesday week before their season opens away to Thurrock on September 3.

