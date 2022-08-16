Letchworth enjoy a double and historic success at the Hitchin 10s
- Credit: LETCHWORTH RUGBY
Letchworth made a good start to the new campaign by retaining the Hitchin 10s Tournament - wand there was a historic success for the ladies team too.
To the delight of coaches Nick Winwood and Danny Ryall, they won the plate final by beating Cheshunt with a really determined display, a team they had previously lost to.
It was their first major trophy since their formation in 2020.
Letchworth's men were also in dominant mood throughout the competition, including a nine-try romp over Royton.
They faced Cantabs in the final but were able to beat the Cambridge-based side by four tries to one, one of which was a superb score from flying winger Tattenda Gurure, set free by Josh Sharp on the half-way line.
Sharp was the fitting winner of the Graham Walker Trophy for player of the tournament.
Letchworth president Brian Burke said: "Congratulations to the host club Hitchin and Adam Shaw for hosting such a well-organised tournament."
The Legends now face more warm-up games against Ampthill next Saturday and Harlow on Wednesday week before their season opens away to Thurrock on September 3.