The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Letchworth come out on top at lowly Thurrock

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 3:00 PM October 11, 2022
Letchworth RFC

Letchworth score a try - Credit: Daniel Wilson

Letchworth GC ran out 45-20 winners at lowly Thurrock in an incident-packed encounter at Oak Lane.

The hosts scored a penalty and converted try from a lineout to take early control before captain Liam Fitts collected Josh Sharp's kick and Luke Mongston dived over.

Sharp's conversion made it 10-7, before the hosts slotted a second penalty.

And after good drives by the forwards, Sharp ghosted under the posts for a try he converted to put Letchworth 14-13 up.

The visitors scored three tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Mongston feeding Jack Askham, before Sharp sent Titherington under the posts.

Mongston went over from a lineout to secure the bonus point, before number eight Tom Lewis broke tackles to feed Askham, who sent scrum-half Harvey Howman away before Tattenda Gurure touched down.

That made it 33-13, but Tees replied with a pitch-length move for a converted try before Sharp and Titherington combined to put veteran Kieran Davies over.

Most Read

  1. 1 Stevenage's Partyman and Laser Kombat to permanently close
  2. 2 Man arrested following alleged arson spree in Letchworth
  3. 3 Plans approved to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place
  1. 4 Stevenage Novotel closed to accommodate asylum seekers
  2. 5 Car crashes into barrier in Stevenage
  3. 6 Stevenage Sea Cadets evicted due to housing development
  4. 7 Two arrests after affray in Stevenage town centre
  5. 8 Citroen and Vauxhall crash after driver suffers medical episode
  6. 9 Patrols to be increased following alleged arson in Letchworth park
  7. 10 13-year-old girl missing from Knebworth

Fitts and Askham joined forces to sent Gurure away to complete the tally ahead of a trip to Southend.

A coach will leave Legends Lane at 11.15am for those wishing to travel, with a lunch before the Norwich match on October 22. Call Brian Burke on 07768 274037 to book.


Rugby Union
Letchworth Garden City News

Don't Miss

A group of people stood near a construction site.

Stevenage Regeneration

Pupil wins competition to name community space at former bus station

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Dr Ahmed receiving the award in front of a London background.

Stevenage doctor 'filled with pride' after taking home national award

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Affinity Water is urging customers to avoid non-essential water use (File picture)

Households in Stevenage left without water for several hours

Christopher Day

Author Picture Icon
A black police jacket with "Police" written on a blue label.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man charged following North Herts armed robbery

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon