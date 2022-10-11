Letchworth come out on top at lowly Thurrock

Letchworth GC ran out 45-20 winners at lowly Thurrock in an incident-packed encounter at Oak Lane.

The hosts scored a penalty and converted try from a lineout to take early control before captain Liam Fitts collected Josh Sharp's kick and Luke Mongston dived over.

Sharp's conversion made it 10-7, before the hosts slotted a second penalty.

And after good drives by the forwards, Sharp ghosted under the posts for a try he converted to put Letchworth 14-13 up.

The visitors scored three tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Mongston feeding Jack Askham, before Sharp sent Titherington under the posts.

Mongston went over from a lineout to secure the bonus point, before number eight Tom Lewis broke tackles to feed Askham, who sent scrum-half Harvey Howman away before Tattenda Gurure touched down.

That made it 33-13, but Tees replied with a pitch-length move for a converted try before Sharp and Titherington combined to put veteran Kieran Davies over.

Fitts and Askham joined forces to sent Gurure away to complete the tally ahead of a trip to Southend.

A coach will leave Legends Lane at 11.15am for those wishing to travel, with a lunch before the Norwich match on October 22. Call Brian Burke on 07768 274037 to book.



