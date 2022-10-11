Letchworth come out on top at lowly Thurrock
- Credit: Daniel Wilson
Letchworth GC ran out 45-20 winners at lowly Thurrock in an incident-packed encounter at Oak Lane.
The hosts scored a penalty and converted try from a lineout to take early control before captain Liam Fitts collected Josh Sharp's kick and Luke Mongston dived over.
Sharp's conversion made it 10-7, before the hosts slotted a second penalty.
And after good drives by the forwards, Sharp ghosted under the posts for a try he converted to put Letchworth 14-13 up.
The visitors scored three tries in the first 10 minutes of the second half, with Mongston feeding Jack Askham, before Sharp sent Titherington under the posts.
Mongston went over from a lineout to secure the bonus point, before number eight Tom Lewis broke tackles to feed Askham, who sent scrum-half Harvey Howman away before Tattenda Gurure touched down.
That made it 33-13, but Tees replied with a pitch-length move for a converted try before Sharp and Titherington combined to put veteran Kieran Davies over.
Most Read
- 1 Stevenage's Partyman and Laser Kombat to permanently close
- 2 Man arrested following alleged arson spree in Letchworth
- 3 Plans approved to demolish two houses and build 20 flats in their place
- 4 Stevenage Novotel closed to accommodate asylum seekers
- 5 Car crashes into barrier in Stevenage
- 6 Stevenage Sea Cadets evicted due to housing development
- 7 Two arrests after affray in Stevenage town centre
- 8 Citroen and Vauxhall crash after driver suffers medical episode
- 9 Patrols to be increased following alleged arson in Letchworth park
- 10 13-year-old girl missing from Knebworth
Fitts and Askham joined forces to sent Gurure away to complete the tally ahead of a trip to Southend.
A coach will leave Legends Lane at 11.15am for those wishing to travel, with a lunch before the Norwich match on October 22. Call Brian Burke on 07768 274037 to book.