Letchworth Eagles have to settle for a point at Ware Sports
Letchworth Garden City Eagles had to be content with a point after hosts Ware Sports twice fought back to clinch a 2-2 draw in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.
Eagles opened brightly with Sam James flashing a couple of shots just over the Ware crossbar.
Letchworth went closer still when a direct free kick from Liam Huckle was parried out by the keeper, the rebound rolling agonisingly out of the reach of Ash Kersey.
But Kersey did find the net on 25 minutes after a clearance from the keeper gave him an empty net.
Ware were level by half-time with a header from a free-kick but the Eagles regained the lead early in the second half, Kersey getting his second.
This lead lasted only five minutes with a shot from 25 yards through a crowd of players and both sides could have won it late on.
The final action saw Kersey go from hero to villain by receiving a red card.
