Letchworth Eagles regain pride with five-star win over Colney Heath Reserves



Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:36 AM April 21, 2021   
Sam James in action for Baldock Town

Sam James, seen playing for Baldock Town, went close twice for Letchworth Eagles against Colney Heath Res. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Letchworth Garden City Eagles regained a whole heap of pride after a fine win in an entertaining clash with Colney Heath Reserves.

The 5-1 success brought to an end the Eagles' short Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup campaign and they could have won by more had it not been for a great performance from the Magpies' keeper.

Eagles went ahead in the first minute, Mark Summers chasing a long ball and hitting a volley from the edge of the area.

And they continued to look dangerous on the break, Sam Nicholls denied by a good save, but it they had to be vigilant at the back too, Eagles keeper Paul McGennity blocking one effort from Colney.

But it was no surprise when the hosts grabbed a second just before half-time. Sam James had already gone close on two occasions, clipping the outside of the post with one shot, but it was Summers who was the scorer, converting a penalty after Kain Brown was fouled.

Harry Holland could have made it three in the early stages of the second half when he went through one on one but again the keeper was equal to it.

James Todd too went close, his shot cleared off the line, but it wasn't all one-way traffic and after McGennity tipped a direct free-kick over the top, Colney Heath scored with a powerful shot from 18 yards.

But Letchworth quickly responded and on 70 minutes they restored their two-goal lead, substitute Nico Micelli scoring with a low shot from the corner of the penalty area.

That was followed by a super strike from 25 yards by Nicholls that roared into the top corner of the net and the continual pressing brought a fifth, skipper Michael Payne pouncing after other efforts were blocked by defenders.

Summers almost scored twice within a couple of minutes in identical circumstances.

Put clear on goal he chipped the ball over the head of the advancing keeper towards the empty net only for the ball to hit the crossbar and his second effort bounced back off the post, the Colney Heath number one getting his fingers to that shot.

It means Eagles finish the group second behind Royston Town Res who advance to the semi-final.

Letchworth's reserves are through to the semi-final of the Division Two Cup though and will play Wormley Rovers Res.

Football
Letchworth Garden City News





