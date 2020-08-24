Letchworth in ruthless form as Luton Town are beaten in quick fashion

Will Aitkenhead hit a wonderful and destructive 82 not out for Letchworth. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

Letchworth Garden City continued their perfect start in the Herts Cricket League Championship with a comfortable eight-wicket home win over Luton Town & Indians.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Opting to bowl first on a slow surface, they made an excellent start with Praveen Bhatti dismissing the in-form Devender Singh for 12 while at the other end Maxford Pipe’s spell eventually earned him a miserly 3-12.

It left the visitors struggling on 31-4 and only a partnership of 79 between Sajjad Homyoon and Gurj Singh (35) saved their innings.

But once Harry Aitkenhead had dismissed for Homyoon for 50 the wickets again flowed freely.

There were two each for Bhatti and Dom Simmons, both claiming 2-33, as Luton closed on 156-9.

And the Letchworth response was swift, clinical and over inside 26 overs.

Daren Lewis fell early but skipper Tim Graham joined Will Aitkenhead and the pair took the game away from Luton with a blistering partnership of 133.

Aitkenhead was in particularly destructive form hitting 16 boundaries in his unbeaten 82, crafted from just 70 balls, while Graham went to his 50 with a six down the ground.

He was the only other wicket to fall, having added another six runs himself and with the home side just four short of victory.

They are level with Old Owens at the top of the table with the pair meeting on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the club the seconds had an excellent 69-run win over Potton while the thirds won by 10 wickets at Fairfield against Radlett.

Nathan Sprittles scored 82 for the twos while there were half-centuries for George Denman and Sarbjit Chahal, plus three wickets for Charlie Piper and four for Dave Albon.

Tim Dean was the star for the threes with 4-14 and opening batsmen David Sprittles and Macca Denman made light work of the 164 total, chasing it down in 23 overs with Sprittles finishing on 84 and Denman 79.

Three wickets each for Mark Clarke and Max Bailey were in vain for the fourths against Reed while the fifths also lost to Old Haberdashers.

Letchworth’s Sunday team played out a thriller at Offley & Stopsley as they won by one wicket chasing 157.

Tom Kilby was the star with the bat, scoring 35 to rescue them from 83-7 and ensure a tense win.