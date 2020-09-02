Advanced search

Letchworth Garden City lose perfect record and top spot in defeat to Old Owens

PUBLISHED: 10:45 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:45 02 September 2020

Dom Simmons took two wickets for Letchworth. Picture: DANNY LOO

Dom Simmons took two wickets for Letchworth. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth’s perfect start to the season came to a crashing end on Saturday as they suffered a six wicket defeat to Old Owens in the top of the table Championship clash.

Will Aitkenhead and Daren Lewis made an excellent start, adding 55 for the first wicket before Lewis was caught at slip for 23.

Aitkenhead top-scored with 33 before inexplicably chipping to cover but having got to 123-4 they capitulated and lost the final six wickets for just 14 runs, all out for 137.

Letchworth were slightly short of their best with the ball too and couldn’t pick up the early wickets they needed as opener Matthew Plater’s 65 took the game away from them.

Two wickets for Dom Simmons was the only highlight.

They remain second in the table, level with Hemel in third but 22 points behind the Potters Bar side.

They host Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday.

The seconds lost at home to Eversholt, 41 from Sam Kendle and 39 from a free-wheeling Dave Mullen the highlights, while the thirds were dismissed for 134 as they fell to a 46-run defeat against Northwood.

There was three wickets for Tim Dean and a bold 35 from Steve Hughes.

There was better news from the fourths though as they registered their first win in 11 games over Harpenden.

A big score of 208-6 was largely down to 51 from Johnny Howard, 38 for Jerry Dovey and 37 not out from Gary Preston.

With the ball, Max Whittaker-Mead took 3-31 as Harpenden were 111-6 when the rain arrived.

A successful President’s Day on Sunday saw seven teams competing in the annual six-a-side competition. George Denman’s Pistols finally got their hands on the trophy in a thrilling finale.

