A family affair and club history make it a special day for Letchworth

Published: 8:30 AM July 28, 2021

Jeremy Gillham with grandson Henry and son Tom after they played in the same Letchworth Garden City Cricket Club team. - Credit: LETCHWORTH CC

Letchworth Garden City turned their attentions away from another disappointing defeat for the first team to celebrate a piece of club history.

It came in the fifth team at the Whitethorn Lane-based cricket club where three generations of the Gillham family took to the field, the ensuing victory just part of a memorable day.

Club legend Jeremy, who has played more than 800 games for Letchworth having made his debut in 1965, captained the side at the age of 69 and he was joined by son Tom, 44, and 13-year-old grandson Henry, making his senior debut for the club.

It didn’t take long for young up-and-coming superstar youngster Henry to get on the scoresheet as he picked up a wicket with the new ball, trapping the opening batsman leg before.

Tom also got in on the action with the ball as he picked up 3-14, including one caught by his wily father behind the stumps.

It helped Letchworth bowl garden city rivals Welwyn out for 176 and Tom then scored a masterful 74 opening the batting to guide Letchworth to a seven-wicket victory, Freddy Mullen chipping in with 53 not out.

Gillham involvement with Letchworth dates back to 1960 when Jeremy’s brother Chris made his debut for the club while their father John was president for many years in the 80s and 90s.

The first's defeat came at home to Hemel Hempstead, their eighth of the season, and keeps them bottom with six games to go.

They had dismissed Hemel for 184 with four wickets for stand-in skipper Harry Aitkenhead and three for Richard Stewart.

And a solid start in response with openers Tom Manning and David Sprittles putting on exactly 50 for the first wicket gave them hope.

That though quickly became 60-5 and then 89-8 and only an unbeaten 34 from Aitkenhead got them up to 128.

The thirds and fourths both lost, Paul Hubbard scoring 50 and Connor Pond 45 in the former's three-wicket loss at Radlett, but there was better news from the seconds who continued their promotion push by beating Totteridge Millhillians by two wickets.

Adam Jenkins took four wickets as Totteridge scored 234 before half centuries from Jonny Harris and Dave Albon saw Letchworth to victory.