Letchworth Eagles restart their season with a draw and a win

Published: 2:55 PM April 7, 2021

Letchworth Eagles returned to action with two unbeaten games and plenty to be happy with.

The first-team drew 1-1 with Royston Town Res in a battle between two of the top sides in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

Playing in the late season Premier Division Cup, Eagles had to come from a goal down after former player Scott Piggott scored for the Crows.

They had come close on a couple of occasions, most notably from Sam James, but their hopes of victory seemed to have passed when centre-half Glenn Draper picked up a second yellow card early in the second half and was sent-off.

But the numbers were equalled up when a similar fate befell Royston substitute Lewis Endacott, the two cards coming in the five minutes after he came on, and Eagles equalised when new signing Mark Summers scored.

He could have had a second just a few minutes later but shot wide and with Piggott also missing a good opportunity late on, both sides were happy to take a point.

Eagles reserves did win though, 1-0 against neighbours Baldock Town Res at Pixmore in the Division Two Cup.

Neither side created many chances of note in the first half and yet Eagles still managed to grab what turned out to be the only goal of the game, Jamie Platt scoring from 20 yards.

The second half saw Baldock almost find a way back into the contest when they were awarded a penalty, Jordan Hammond misjudging the timing of his tackle.

However, debutant keeper Neo Donoghue, called up from the Eagles youth teams, made a flying save to palm the ball away from goal.

Baldock did have a few further chances but the young keeper competently dealt with shots from outside the penalty area allowing the Eagles to cling on to a precious victory in the group stage of the competition.