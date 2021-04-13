Defeat for Letchworth Eagles ends Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup hopes

Published: 5:28 PM April 13, 2021

Letchworth Eagles' hopes of reaching the semi-final of the Herts Senior County League Premier Division Cup ended with a home defeat to Bush Hill Rangers.

The 3-1 loss means the visitors to Pixmore are in pole position and just need a draw in their final game with Royston Town Reserves to advance.

Eagles meanwhile will go into their final game at home to Colney Heath Res hoping to have one or two players available to them again after lining up against Rangers minus a couple because of injuries and suspensions.

Chances were few and far between in the early going, Mark Summers having the best one for Eagles, but he put the hosts ahead at half-time thanks to a penalty given for handball.

Bush Hill turned up the pressure in the second half though and equalised on the hour mark.

It did appear as it Letchworth had regained the upper hand when a melee following a foul on Sam Nicholls ended with Kamal Miah of Bush Hill being sent off for a second yellow.

But the visitors defied that to take the lead and with Eagles themselves down to 10 men, this because of injuries, they finished it off with a third.