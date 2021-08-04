Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Frustrations for Letchworth Eagles after opening day defeat to Stotfold

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:24 AM August 4, 2021   
Letchworth Garden City Eagles boss Jason Valentine.

Letchworth Garden City Eagles boss Jason Valentine. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Eagles manager Jason Valentine admitted to being frustrated after their opening game of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One season ended in defeat at Stotfold.

The Eagles had been promoted during the summer thanks to their performances over the previous two curtailed campaigns and came within 17 minutes of taking a point at New Roker Park before succumbing to a 4-1 defeat.

And after they had taken the lead on just nine minutes with a well-worked Mark Summers goal, Valentine felt the game swung on one or two crucial moments.

He said: "We had a chance in the first half which would have made it 2-0, Mark put it over the top and had it gone in, it would have been a different game. They would have been really chasing it.

"We rode our luck definitely, I get that, but you could see the differences. We got tired and didn't have the quality to come onto the pitch. 

"This is the first time we’ve been up in this league though and we are where we are. 

"We’ve just got to keep working hard and keep doing the right things. 

"It was just a frustrating night." 

Skipper Sam James leads Letchworth Eagles out ahead of their match at Stotfold

Skipper Sam James leads Letchworth Eagles out ahead of their match at Stotfold. - Credit: Neil Metcalfe

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorcyclist dies after crash near Hitchin
  2. 2 Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens Airbus' new £35 million facility
  3. 3 Woman suffers facial injuries in pub assault
  1. 4 Two arrests made after serious assault in town centre
  2. 5 Chicken for England! Fast food branch shares inside scoop on feeding our Euros squad
  3. 6 Hitchin teenager convicted of raping three young people
  4. 7 Famous faces: A look at Stevenage's most notable people
  5. 8 Stevenage teen sentenced after sexually abusing young boys
  6. 9 Our town in pictures: A journey through Stevenage's past and present
  7. 10 Community rallies together to clean up church after 'mindless' vandalism

And while the result was not the start that the boss nor his team wanted, he was happy to see a dogged performance with everybody now knowing exactly what is required to compete at this level.

He said: "I don’t know about the levels of all the teams in the division but you would think Stotfold would be there and if that is the standard, we have to work harder to get there. 

"The two full-backs are both 18 and we just lack a little bit of experience up front. 

"But it gives us a benchmark. The next stage is to look at where we may need to strengthen but we don’t want to do is get scared about who we are playing against. 

"We have enough about us."

Football
Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Plans have been submitted to regenerate Roebuck Retail Park in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Plans submitted to 'breathe new life' into Stevenage retail park

Matthew Smith, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Police were called to reports that a man had fallen from a moving car on Fairlands Way, Stevenage yesterday (July 29)

Man suffers head injury after fall from moving car

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Police in Bursland, Letchworth

Bomb squad attends residential street in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Market Place, Hitchin will become an 'Eat Alfresco' outdoor dining area from Monday, July 27. Pictur

Hate crime

Video of woman spewing racial hate in Hitchin goes viral

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus