Poor finishing spoils another good start as Letchworth Eagles lose to Thame

Published: 1:22 PM August 11, 2021

Another great start provided only false hope as Letchworth Garden City Eagles fell to defeat at home to Thame United Res in Spartan South Midlands League Division One.





The 3-1 defeat flattered the visitors but the Eagles only had themselves to blame for some poor finishing and defensive lapses.

But it began very positively for the hosts at Pixmore when a shot from Mark Summers was pushed into the path of River Amis- Robinson who scored comfortably.

Letchworth Garden City Eagles suffered a disappointing loss at home to Thame United Res. - Credit: LETCHWORTH EAGLES FC

The Thame keeper was kept busy for the majority of the half but Letchworth lacked a clinical edge in front of goal and they paid the penalty on the stroke of half time when Thame equalised with a direct free kick in a central position on the edge of the Eagles' penalty area.

Amis-Robinson almost restored the lead immediately but after a mazy run through a static Thame defence, he scuffed his shot straight at the keeper.

The home side continued to press forward after the break but shots from good positions often flew the wrong side of the goal.

And they were punished further when Thame took the lead on 65 minutes, a few blocks eventually landing at the feet of a visiting forward.

Paul McGennity then had to make a brilliant save to deflect a shot from 12 yards when a quick break left the Letchworth defence exposed and produced an even better one with 10 minutess to go, this one a one-handed effort.

But as Eagles pushed forward for an equaliser, they were always at risk from a rapid break out of defence by Thame.

In the end though it was an error that handed Thame a third, the keeper spilling the ball at the feet of a Thame forward, who had the simple job of walking the ball into an empty net.

This was just after Noah Costin had wasted a glorious chance to equalise when he was unmarked at a corner and headed the ball downwards towards goal with too much force and the ball bounced over the crossbar.