Letchworth Eagles produce four-star performance to clinch first win

Published: 5:00 PM August 17, 2021

Letchworth Garden City Eagles enjoyed a good win over Northampton Sileby Rangers in the SSML Division One. - Credit: LETCHWORTH EAGLES

Letchworth Garden City Eagles are off and running in Division One of the Spartan South Midlands League after a first win.

And it was a big one too, thumping Northampton Sileby Rangers 4-0 who had arrived at Pixmore with two wins from two.





The young Eagles side were under pressure early on and debutant keeper Nathan Godfrey was forced into an excellent save on 12 minutes, pushing a low shot around the post.

They did have chances before half-time, Mark Summers close on a couple of occasions, but it remained goalless until minutes after the restart.

And it was a magnificent goal too, River Amis-Robinson bringing down a long goal-kick and beating two defenders before curling a shot into the top corner from 20 yards.

He soon followed it up with a second, cutting inside and hitting a low shot into the far corner of the net from a tight angle.

His hat-trick arrived on the hour and Eagles finished a perfect day with a strong finish and a fourth goal, Lukas Gereltauskas flighting an effort from out on the touchline over the head of a stranded keeper.