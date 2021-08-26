Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Letchworth Eagles heading to Kidlington with ever-growing confidence after second win

Neil Metcalfe

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:25 PM August 26, 2021   
Letchworth Eagles enjoyed a 2-0 win on the road at Buckingham Athletic.

Letchworth Eagles enjoyed a 2-0 win on the road at Buckingham Athletic. - Credit: LETCHWORTH EAGLES

Letchworth Eagles will look to continue their upturn in form on their longest trip of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One season.

The Eagles go to Kidlington Res on Saturday after claiming a second successive victory.

The 2-0 win away to Buckingham Athletic was hard-earned and followed up their first win of the campaign against Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Buckingham may have had more of the play but Eagles defensive efforts were superb and allowed a couple of swift counter attacks.

In an even first half Letchworth went ahead when River Amis-Robinson attacked down the left and was brought down as he cut inside.

Mark Summers scored from the resulting penalty and a similar pattern of play after the break, with Athletic throwing more players forward in search of an equaliser, led to Eagles making it two.

Amis-Robinson and Summers were involved again but it was debutant Harrison Cage who scored.

Amis-Robinson could have added a third but his effort in the closing stages went just the wrong side of the post.

Letchworth are now up to 11th in the table.

