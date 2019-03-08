Letchworth Croquet Club stay top after Enfield win

Letchworth Croquet Club's Beryl Alabaster, Ray Scroggins and Trish Noble. Archant

In a carbon copy of the first league game of the season against Watford, Letchworth beat Enfield 13-7 to keep their slot at the top of the East Anglia GC Open League.

The victory, 120-108 on hoops, was always a likely one but even though they were stronger on paper, Letchworth still had to work hard for it.

They took an early lead, winning all four of the opening doubles games by lunch, after eight of the 16 singles games, they were 9-3 up.

John Skingsley was again the man of the match winning all of his games for the second time running.

Letchworth's next three matches are all away from their Muddy Lane home.

The first takes them to Northampton, who have a very strong squad this season.

Earlier this season Trish Noble had a record-breaking individual score in the garden city fun doubles with prizes were also awarded to Beryl Alabaster and Ray Scroggins for the doubles competition.