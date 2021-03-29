Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Letchworth Croquet Club excited for return and restart after lockdown

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:06 AM March 29, 2021   
Letchworth Croquet Club players in action

Letchworth Croquet Club are back after the government's lockdown restrictions. - Credit: LETCHWORTH CROQUET CLUB

Letchworth Croquet Club has delightedly flung open their doors and are confident they can provide a relatively-normal service to a hoped-for expanded membership.

They have put in the hours making sure everything is ready for a new season and with league matches being scheduled, they believe a bit of social distancing could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Letchworth Croquet Club players in action

Letchworth Croquet Club are back after the government's lockdown restrictions. - Credit: LETCHWORTH CROQUET CLUB

A spokeswoman for the Muddy Lane-based club said: "Unable to play football or tennis last summer, many people turned to garden croquet as a way to satisfy their urge for competitive sport.

"Sales of croquet sets boomed but competitive croquet is a very different prospect to a knockabout at home. It requires a complex mix of power, accuracy, strategy and mental stamina, a bit like snooker and golf combined.

"We were unable to accept new members last year but will be running courses for new players this spring, starting on April 10. All you need is flat-soled footwear and an open mind. Children must be accompanied by an adult."

Anyone interested should get in touch with John Noble or Andrea Carr via the club website http://letchworthcroquetclub.weebly.com/

Letchworth Garden City News

