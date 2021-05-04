Letchworth Croquet Club start the season with silverware thanks to John Noble

Published: 6:32 PM May 4, 2021

John Noble of Letchworth Croquet Club was the winner of the Roy Alford Cup at Colchester. - Credit: LETCHWORTH CROQUET

There was an early season success to celebrate for Letchworth Croquet Club as John Noble lifted the Roy Alford Cup.

In what was his first tournament of the season, Noble continued the tradition of Letchworth players succeeding in the Colchester B-Level Advanced competition.

He joins the likes of Brian Havill, who lifted the trophy in both 2018 and 2019, George Woolhouse, the winner in 2017, and Terry Mahoney, a four-time victor in 2005, 2007, 2014 and 2015.

Winning all five of his games, Noble also managed to bring his handicap down one step.

A spokesman for the Muddy Lane-based club said: "Croquet is an active and vibrant sport that anyone can take up, all you need is flat-soled shoes and an open mind."

For those interested in trying the sport out, contact Andrea Carr through the club's website at letchworthcroquetclub.weebly.com