Letchworth Croquet Club chairman gives AGM report

Club chairman John Noble and head groundsman Keith Rhodes checking the two mallet or two metre social distancing at Letchworth Croquet Club Archant

Letchworth Croquet Club had to cancel their AGM due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that did not stop chairman John Noble issuing his annual report to members.

Some plans for the 2020 season will have to be postponed, following a successful 2019 campaign, but the club intend to install an irrigation system to ensure the quality of the lawns, which will consist of a holding tank linked to a mobile lawn sprinkler.

All components have been purchased and most installed with the immediate benefit of electricity supply to the clubhouse.

There is a waiting list for membership and the beginners course has been postponed due to restrictions on more than two people meeting, but an effort to target younger players has seen some progress.

Trophies would normally be presented at the AGM but a list of competition winners has been instead been released, including John Noble, Nick Mounfield, Paul Gilbert, Lynn Wood, Andy Kennedy, Janet Matthews, Mary Anne Schreiber, Colin Gregory and Colin Davies.

The Longman Cup team of Colin Davies, David Matthews, John Noble and Jeremy Scott were recognised for their success, having beaten Chester (4-3) in the semi-final and Sussex (5-2) in the final.

Davies was also congratulated for winning the All England AC Handicap over two days at Hunstanton.

Eight players from Chester to Tunbridge Wells took part, with Davies winning four of five matches to claim the title.