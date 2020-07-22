Advanced search

Letchworth Garden City open with steady victory over Dunstable Town

PUBLISHED: 09:19 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:19 22 July 2020

Letchworth Garden City's Harry Aitkenhead had a good day with bat and ball against Dunstable Town. Picture: DANNY LOO

Letchworth Garden City opened up their Herts Cricket League Championship season with a two-wicket success over Dunstable Town.

They were put into the field after their visitors won the toss but kept a tight lid on affairs throughout the innings.

Only one partnership ever looked really threatening, that amassing 58 runs after Dunstable were 59-4.

But Praveen Bhatti, Jonny Harris and Harry Aitkenhead all took two wickets each as Town were all out for 180 on the penultimate ball.

In reply it was never the overs remaining that was the threat, it was always the wickets in hand, but despite batsmen coming and going Letchworth were able to get home in the 33rd over.

The top-order trio of Daren Lewis, Tim Graham and Maxford Pipe scored steadily and when there was a wobble in the middle order, Aitkenhead stepped in to hit a run-a-ball 32, including four fours and a six, leaving Harris and Joe Randall to finish the job.

