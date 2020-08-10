No Pipe dream as Maxford smashes Letchworth to the top with big win at Shenley

Maxford Pipe was in superb form as Letchworth Garden City beat Shenley Village. Picture: KARYN HADDON Archant

A blistering hot day almost paled in comparison to Maxford Pipe’s blistering batting earned Letchworth Garden City a third consecutive victory – beating Shenley Village by 170 runs.

Pipe registered his second hundred of the campaign with a chanceless 108 not out from 106 balls to take Letchworth to a total of 276-6 from their 45 overs.

The West Indian is enjoying a golden summer and has now scored 280 runs in four league games and been dismissed just once.

He was ably supported by 36 from captain Tim Graham, who earlier had won a crucial toss on a red-hot day with perfect batting conditions.

Daren Lewis also added 26 from just 15 balls at the top of the order and Tom Manning an enterprising 25 in the middle.

With the ball, Letchworth simply blew the top order apart, reducing the home side to 49-8 with three wickets each for Praveen Bhatti and star-man Pipe.

The tail wagged slightly but Letchworth eventually dismissed Shenley for just 106 with a wicket each for Jonny Harris, Harry Aitkenhead and Liam Bishton.

They now sit top of the Championship, level on points with Old Owens, and travel to Hemel Hempstead next week looking to extend the unbeaten start to the truncated season.

The seconds also recorded an excellent victory over rivals Datchworth at Whitethorn Lane.

Batting first, they amassed 254-5 thanks largely to a composed 90 from Nathan Sprittles, while there was some late impetus from Sarb Chahal with 56 to secure a sizeable total.

Dan Munson and Charlie Piper both picked up wickets with the new ball but a big partnership from Tom Vits (81) and Kieran Atkinson (80) looked to put Datchworth on course for victory.

However, Dave Albon and Adam Jenkins got the crucial breakthroughs and Letchworth then closed out a tense victory by 19 runs with Jenkins taking 4-52.

The thirds suffered a big defeat to Old Finchleians having conceded 305-4 at Fairfield. They could only muster 170 in response, with 51 for Macaulay Denman.

The fourths too were on the losing side, bowled out for just 119 by their West Herts counterparts, and the fifths lost by six wickets to Botany Bay.

The Sunday side did win, beating Ickwell by seven wickets with a first senior five-wicket haul for 15-year-old John Grose.

He took 5-49 before an unbeaten 64 not out from skipper Liam Bishton secured a comfortable win.