History-makers Letchworth clinch second Jubilee Cup success

PUBLISHED: 09:41 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 11 June 2019

Letchworth Roller Hockey Club's U13 side were the winners of the Jubilee Cup for the second season running.

Letchworth Roller Hockey Club have made history after retaining the Jubilee Cup.

Letchworth Roller Hockey Club's Lily-Rose Chandler was the player of the tournament at the Jubilee Cup.Letchworth Roller Hockey Club's Lily-Rose Chandler was the player of the tournament at the Jubilee Cup.

The club's U13 side are the first English side, and only the second ever to lift the trophy in successive seasons.

They did it by beating Herne Bay United 2-0 in a tense and thrilling final.

The Jubilee Cup is an invitational event featuring clubs from across the country and this year's player of the tournament went to Letchworth's Lily-Rose Chandler.

The club are based at both North Herts Leisure Centre and Knights Templar Sports Hall with most of the U13 side having played for at least three years.

The Jubilee Cup is just one of the many regional and national tournaments they take part in.

For more details on the club, who were formed in 1984 and also have an U15 side, go to www.lrhc.co.uk or see their page on facebook.

Alternatively email letchrollerhockey@hotmail.co.uk

