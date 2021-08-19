Letchworth Bowls Club claim first Cairns Cup triumph in 40 years

Published: 8:30 AM August 19, 2021

For the first time in 40 years Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club have won the Letchworth & District Bowls Association Cairns Cup.

The competition for men's triples is played over four rinks, two at home and two away.

And after a close contest and rink wins for skips Andy Hodgson and Tony Sinclair against St Ippolyts, Letchworth won overall by three shots.

The victory was especially significant for Bob Hart who was a member of the last Letchworth team to win the trophy.

St Ippolyts did get a modicum of revenge as they claimed success in the Stevenage & District Knockout Trophy, beating Knebworth 76-60 with three rink wins.

It was the club's fourth success in the event in the last five runnings.

St Ippolyts also picked up a 57-43 win in the Stevenage Mixed League away to Datchworth, winning two rinks and drawing the other.

Datchworth did get one league win, beating Holwell 57-42 with the top rink that of Jenny Holzbauer, Ian Tyler and Steve Chamberlain.

Howard Garden also won in the SML, beating Three Horseshoes 69 -50 with the top rink that of George Liddle, Jeff Brothers and Jill Roberson.