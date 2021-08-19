Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Letchworth Bowls Club claim first Cairns Cup triumph in 40 years

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:30 AM August 19, 2021   
Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club celebrate winning the Cairns Cup

Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club celebrate winning the Cairns Cup. - Credit: LETCHWORTH BOWLS CLUB

For the first time in 40 years Letchworth Garden City Bowls Club have won the Letchworth & District Bowls Association Cairns Cup.

The competition for men's triples is played over four rinks, two at home and two away.

And after a close contest and rink wins for skips Andy Hodgson and Tony Sinclair against St Ippolyts, Letchworth won overall by three shots.

The victory was especially significant for Bob Hart who was a member of the last Letchworth team to win the trophy.

St Ippolyts did get a modicum of revenge as they claimed success in the Stevenage & District Knockout Trophy, beating Knebworth 76-60 with three rink wins.

It was the club's fourth success in the event in the last five runnings.

St Ippolyts also picked up a 57-43 win in the Stevenage Mixed League away to Datchworth, winning two rinks and drawing the other.

Most Read

  1. 1 A602: Woman fell from vehicle while 'being taken to hospital by ambulance'
  2. 2 Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from moving vehicle
  3. 3 Missing Stevenage teen found
  1. 4 Licence to serve alcohol at station shop rejected
  2. 5 Assault in Stevenage leaves woman 'extremely distressed'
  3. 6 Learning curve begins now for Stevenage after a disappointing night in Bradford
  4. 7 Shop window smashed in reported fight in town centre
  5. 8 Chicken and council collab keeps kids from crime
  6. 9 Free petting zoo coming to Stevenage town centre
  7. 10 Red Lion presented with CAMRA Golden Award

Datchworth did get one league win, beating Holwell 57-42 with the top rink that of Jenny Holzbauer, Ian Tyler and Steve Chamberlain.

Howard Garden also won in the SML, beating Three Horseshoes 69 -50 with the top rink that of George Liddle, Jeff Brothers and Jill Roberson.

Bowls
Letchworth Garden City News
Datchworth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Police confirm 'everything in order' after report of kidnapping

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A crash on the A1(M) between J7 and J6 is causing long delays. Picture: Archant

Updated

Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place.

Teenage girls beaten and robbed in 'homophobic' attack

Bianca Wild

person
Anthony Papworth, who was killed in a collision between Langley and Hitchin

Obituary

Tributes to 'exemplary father' and 'doting stepdad' Anthony Papworth

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon