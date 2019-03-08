Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
new

Letchworth blown away by title chashing Shenley Village

PUBLISHED: 09:53 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 25 July 2019

Old Owens V Letchworth Garden City - Maxford Pipe bowling for Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Old Owens V Letchworth Garden City - Maxford Pipe bowling for Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Letchworth Garden City suffered a heavy 75-run defeat at home to second place Shenley Village in the Herts Cricket League Championship on Saturday.

81 from Shenley opener Charles Thurston helped the away side to 235-9 from their 60 overs, setting their opponents a difficult run chase.

Letchworth's reply never really got going and despite a half century from Daren Lewis, their top and middle order were blown away by Fahim Akbar, who took seven wickets.

The hosts made a good start as they took an early wicket, with Praveen Bhatti removing Bilal Mohammed for just five.

But, an 83-run partnership between Thurston and Lloyd Willingham steadied the ship, pushing the visitors to 110.

Willingham went for 28 as Maxford Pipe claimed his first wicket of the day, before he took the key wicket of Thurston for 81 to reduce them to 125-3.

You may also want to watch:

Marwan Mohammed then went for two, but Morgan Stanley (36) and Matthew Evans (37) added key middle order runs before Pipe got both.

The tailend struggled to add runs but the damage had already been done, with Shenley finishing 235-9.

Pipe impressed with the ball for Letchworth, recording figures of 5-76.

The home side's response started poorly, with openers William Aitkenhead (20) and Tom Simmons (14) both removed early on by Akbar to leave Letchworth 39-2.

Their innings crumbled, with Akbar getting Nathan Sprittles, David Sprittles, Pipe and George Denman for ducks.

Despite 51 from Lewis, it wasn't enough for Letchworth, as they finished 160 all out to fall to a 75-run defeat.

The loss leaves them sixth in the Championship, and they face a difficult test on Saturday when they play third-placed Reed.

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Most Read

Armed police respond to reports of Hitchin shooting

Armed police responding to the incident in Hitchin earlier this afternoon. Picture: Deb Moore

‘We will be forever grateful’ - NHS praised following response to Stevenage crash

Members of Lister Hospital's Emergency Department have been praised for their response to Thursday night's crash in Stevenage. Picture: Bridget Sanders

Activists protest in Stevenage Nandos over treatment of chickens

Protesters gathered inside Nandos in Stevenage on Saturday evening. Picture: Steven Coole

Stevenage crash: Injured total rises as four remain in ‘serious’ condition

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance

Hitchin wanted appeal success

Police are no longer searching for a wanted man from Hitchin

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth blown away by title chashing Shenley Village

Old Owens V Letchworth Garden City - Maxford Pipe bowling for Letchworth Garden City. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Trains delayed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are disrupted between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage. Picture: Nick Gill

Stevenage man with links to Victoria Beckham ordered to pay back thousands gained in scam

The brochure for The Commodities Link, which was set up by five men including Victoria Beckham's ex-brother-in-law Darren Flood from Stevenage. Picture: Surrey Police

Train speed restriction in place tomorrow due to unprecedented weather forecast

Speed restrictions on the trains will be in place due to the hot weather conditions which could see the tracks reach 50°C. Picture: Network Rail

Stevenage crash: Chief Inspector on speeding concerns, Cruise-Herts meets and what they knew

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Monkswood Way, Stevenage. Picture: Magpas Air Ambulance
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists