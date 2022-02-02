Letchworth leave it late to beat Fullerians

Letchworth sit third in the table after their win over Fullerians. - Credit: LAURIE BROWNE

Letchworth left it late to secure an impressive 34-20 win over Fullerians in London 2 North West on Saturday as they solidified their position in the top three.

The Legends found themselves eight points behind with 15 minutes left to play, but three unanswered tries turned the game on its head.

Letchworth took the lead early on when Christopher Gibbs charged forward and was tackled just before the line, but Harvey Howman found Adam Amos from the breakdown and he dotted down under the posts.

With the wind behind them Fullers we’re soon on the attack and kicked a penalty, before narrowly missing out on a try of their own after an interception in their 22.

Luke Campbell then received ten minutes in the sin bin and the home side took full advantage as they scored two unconverted tries to take the score to 13-5.

With Letchworth restored to a full complement as Campbell returned, the forwards led a surge towards the Fullers line, with Conor Turner touching down under a pile of bodies for a converted try to make it 13-12 at the break.

The home side came out for the second half with renewed vigour, and on three occasions Letchworth were driven back on the set piece before the centre went in under the posts for a converted try.

But, with the wind behind them 15 minutes left, Letchworth took control to secure an important victory, with Hem Johal’s penalty sparking the turnaround.

Joe Allison had only just stepped off the bench when he stole the ball from a Fullers maul, drifting through the home side’s defence with ease to score a try converted by Johal.

Johal was then involved in a neat move as the ball passed between him, Campbell and William Titherington to allow Daniel Odita to cross over for yet another try.

Fullers then pressed to get something from the game and nearly did, but Tommy Wilcock took a card for the team to deny a certain try as Letchworth held on for the win.

The Legends stay third in the table, with a derby against Datchworth up next.