Major title on the road to her Olympic dream for Letchworth star Leona Lee
- Credit: VIKKI LEE
Budding Hertfordshire Olympian Leona Lee marked off another milestone on her already impressive journey.
The 16-year-old from Letchworth won her first senior Badminton England title by winning the Middlesex Senior Gold tournament title in Hounslow.
She breezed through the early rounds beating Oxfordshire's Natalia Mitchell in the first round and Maya Kateli of Middlesex in the second.
She impressed in the last eight by beating Buckinghamshire's highly-regarded Ashwati Nair and then stormed into the final with a straight sets win against Avon's number one, Magda-Sabrina Lozniceriu, winning 21-19 21-15.
The final put her up against 23-year-old Rosemary Allen from Essex but the Letchworth star proved too strong for her opponent with a 21-19 21-10 victory to clinch the crown.
The Hitchin Girls' School pupil also won silver in the doubles with Derbyshire partner Abigail Hong.
Lee said: “I felt very confident with my form after my win a fortnight ago [at the Redbridge U17 Gold Tournament where she also won gold in the doubles with Hong].
"I am now looking forward representing England in my next major tournament, the U19 Czech International."