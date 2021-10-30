Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Major title on the road to her Olympic dream for Letchworth star Leona Lee

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:54 AM October 30, 2021
Letchworth's Olympic hopeful Leona Lee won gold at the Middlesex Senior Gold Tournament.

Letchworth's Olympic hopeful Leona Lee won gold at the Middlesex Senior Gold Tournament. - Credit: VIKKI LEE

Budding Hertfordshire Olympian Leona Lee marked off another milestone on her already impressive journey.

The 16-year-old from Letchworth won her first senior Badminton England title by winning the Middlesex Senior Gold tournament title in Hounslow.

She breezed through the early rounds beating Oxfordshire's Natalia Mitchell in the first round and Maya Kateli of Middlesex in the second.

She impressed in the last eight by beating Buckinghamshire's highly-regarded Ashwati Nair and then stormed into the final with a straight sets win against Avon's number one, Magda-Sabrina Lozniceriu, winning 21-19 21-15.

The final put her up against 23-year-old Rosemary Allen from Essex but the Letchworth star proved too strong for her opponent with a 21-19 21-10 victory to clinch the crown.

The Hitchin Girls' School pupil also won silver in the doubles with Derbyshire partner Abigail Hong. 

Lee said: “I felt very confident with my form after my win a fortnight ago [at the Redbridge U17 Gold Tournament where she also won gold in the doubles with Hong].

Most Read

  1. 1 Stevenage Mosque evacuated and cordoned off due to suspicious package
  2. 2 Met police officer from Stevenage charged with child sex offences
  3. 3 Council criticised for 'shoddy' underpass paint job
  1. 4 Survey launched following temporary changes to Stevenage High Street
  2. 5 How Hitchin are you?
  3. 6 A505 driver escapes without serious injury after head-on crash
  4. 7 Arrest made and 350 cannabis plants seized after raid in Letchworth
  5. 8 Taser video: Officer's actions which left man with injuries 'deemed appropriate'
  6. 9 7 haunted locations that will give you a Halloween fright
  7. 10 Met officer charged with child sex offences remanded after court appearance

"I am now looking forward representing England in my next major tournament, the U19 Czech International."

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Peak locations for possession of offensive weapons in Hertfordshire have been revealed.

Data

Where in Hertfordshire are the most incidents of weapon possession?

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
There will be a fireworks display in Stevenage on Bonfire Night.

Bonfire Night

Stevenage's annual fireworks display returns on Bonfire Night

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Covid-19 vaccine being prepared

Walk-in and booster vaccine slots available this week

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
A closure order is has been granted for a property in Buckthorn Avenue, Stevenage,

Herts Live

Closure order granted after drug-related crime and anti-social behaviour

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon