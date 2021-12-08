Golds for badminton prodigy at English National Championships
- Credit: Vikki Lee
Rising badminton star Leona Lee shone at the U17 English National Championships as she won two golds and a bronze.
The 16-year-old put in a string of stellar performances to win gold in the singles and in the women’s doubles, earning the two national titles.
Lee followed that up with bronze in the mixed doubles, which was made all the more impressive by the fact she was ill in the week leading up to the championships and hadn’t trained.
“Leona didn't train for almost a week as she fell ill and wasn't in a fully fit state going into the competition against the best players in the country,” said father and coach, Ming Lee.
“She handled the pressure extremely well, it was her winner’s mentality that got her through that’s what makes her a remarkable, talented athlete.”
The talented teenage, who attends Hitchin Girls’ School, certainly grafts for her success, training between 16 and 20 hours per week on the court and in the gym.
