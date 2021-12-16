More medals added to the collection for badminton star Leona Lee
- Credit: VIKKI LEE
Letchworth's badminton superstar Leona Lee endured a tough battle to land two silvers and a bronze at the U19 English Championships.
Held over three days at National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, the 16-year-old was playing an age group up and battled through to the final with a win in a epic match against number one seed Estelle Van Leeuwen.
It came in three-sets after Lee had lost the first set, triumphing 14-21 21-9 21-16.
The final also went to three sets this time Lee went down despite winning the first set, losing to 18-year-old second seed Gauri Shidhaye 21-15 12-21 17-21.
Her second silver came in the doubles with unseeded mixed partner Nathan Moore.
They lost to the number one seeds in the final Before Lee joined regular doubles partner Abigail Hong to pick up bronze.
Lee said: "It was physically demanding and it became mentally challenging as well when I grew tired on finals day.
Most Read
- 1 Family pays tribute to football referee who died suddenly
- 2 Council backs plans to rebuild SEN school in Stevenage
- 3 Arise, Sir Lewis! Stevenage's Hamilton knighted after F1 heartbreak
- 4 Omicron cases confirmed in Stevenage and North Herts
- 5 First Farmers' Christmas Lights Tour in aid of hospice
- 6 Woman sadly dies following medical incident at supermarket
- 7 New hope of justice for paramedic killed in 2018 crash
- 8 Queues building at vaccine centre following PM's booster announcement
- 9 How many COVID booster vaccines have been administered in our area?
- 10 Driver arrested after pedestrian suffers 'life-changing' injuries in Baldock crash
"But I am extremely happy and delighted that I did so well."