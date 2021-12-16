More medals added to the collection for badminton star Leona Lee

Leona Lee picked up three medals at the U19 English Age Group Badminton Championships. - Credit: VIKKI LEE

Letchworth's badminton superstar Leona Lee endured a tough battle to land two silvers and a bronze at the U19 English Championships.

Held over three days at National Badminton Centre in Milton Keynes, the 16-year-old was playing an age group up and battled through to the final with a win in a epic match against number one seed Estelle Van Leeuwen.

It came in three-sets after Lee had lost the first set, triumphing 14-21 21-9 21-16.

The final also went to three sets this time Lee went down despite winning the first set, losing to 18-year-old second seed Gauri Shidhaye 21-15 12-21 17-21.

Her second silver came in the doubles with unseeded mixed partner Nathan Moore.

They lost to the number one seeds in the final Before Lee joined regular doubles partner Abigail Hong to pick up bronze.

Lee said: "It was physically demanding and it became mentally challenging as well when I grew tired on finals day.

"But I am extremely happy and delighted that I did so well."