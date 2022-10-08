Player ratings: Who was the main man as Stevenage beat Swindon Town 2-0 in League Two?

Player Ratings

Stevenage fans milk the applause from the supporters at the end of the win over Swindon Town. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Top of the league for Stevenage after a 10th win from 13 League Two games - that is dreamland for Boro fans.

They are also getting very used to winning at the Lamex and the 2-0 success over Swindon Town, a 12th consecutive victory at HQ, was well deserved.

There were some very good individual performances too but who was the real stars for the home club.

This is how I saw the Stevenage players.

Saxon Earley on the charge forward for Stevenage against Swindon Town. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage 2 Swindon Town 0 - Boro ratings

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 7

I'm like a stuck record but, again, he had nothing to do because of the work done in front of him. One very brave save at the feet of Jacob Wakeling early in the second half nipped any fightback from the visitors in the bud.

Luther James-Wildin - 6

Had a sight of goal but was off target. Good to see him get forward but his defensive play was good too when it needed to be.

Carl Piergianni - 6

A booking at the end of the first half put him in trouble and he was saves from any further repercussions by a substitution just past the hour.

Dan Sweeney - 8

Can be caught out at the back but has a lovely shimmy for a centre-half and dropped his shoulder perfectly to put him in space and attacking the Swindon defence. Just maybe needs to pick and choose when he plays it better.

Jake Reeves - 7

He's the one who does the graft in the middle of the park. Can play it when he has to but this was about being the starting point for attacks. A lot of that work was done higher up the pitch too.

Jordan Roberts - 10

Take his two goals out of the equation and this was still an exceptional performance. He ran until he had nothing left but the amount of times he worked back and then won a tackle was incredible. Put the goals back in and I have no shame in giving him a 10.

Terence Vancooten - 7

Started in the middle and ended on the left of the three and did both with effortless grace. Some players are just annoyingly good at everything.

Alex Gilbey - 6

Felt he could have been more productive but he improved after the break and did what he needed too for the good of the team.

Jamie Reid - 6

Should have scored at least once in the first half through Swindon's shambolic defending. That is the problem at the minute, he's getting good chances but not converting. Maybe that's because he is in and out of the team but needs to grasp the nettle when the chances come.

Saxon Earley - 9

He was caught up field a few times at the opening of the second half but this was the best he has defended since putting on a Boro shirt. The attacking threat was there too.

Danny Rose - 7

This wasn't his best game but he was linking up well with Roberts and his chip back across from the first goal was the sign of a very clever player.

Substitutes - 6

Did what was needed and that is never a bad thing. Thought David Amoo's pace may have unlocked Swindon as they pushed forward but he struggled to get up to the speed of the game.

Opposition players who caught the eye

Ronan Darcy looked the one player who was going to open Stevenage up but other than shots either side of the goal frame, he couldn't get the breakthrough.

Summary

Stevenage are top of the league, something I never thought I'd ever write so I'm going to say it again, Stevenage are top of League Two.

Thing is this was another deserved win. They started on fire and the work rate from the entire squad is a joy to behold.

Can they keep it going? Time will tell, they will get tired the later they go into the season, but we're getting to the stage where I'm starting to wonder where it will go wrong, or even if it ever will.

Guard against complacency and they could stay top for a long time.