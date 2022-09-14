Player ratings: Who stood out as Stevenage hosted Newport County in League Two?

Player Ratings

Four games at home and four wins for Stevenage, the latest a 1-0 success against Newport County.

There was never much doubt about that either as they bossed the game for the full 90. They will just be disappointed not to have scored more.

This is how I saw the performance of the Boro squad at the Lamex.

Stevenage 1 Newport County 0 - Boro ratings

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 7

Had absolutely nothing to do, so toothless was the Newport attack and good the Boro defence. Can't blame him for that though and so as everything else went smoothly, he gets a seven.

Max Clark - 7

Stuck a couple of good crosses in that on another day would have been gobbled up. Wasn't tested defensively that much which meant he could concentrate on his attacking play.

Jake Reeves - 6

Robbed once or twice and misplaced a couple of passes so wasn't at his usual high standard. That said, there is a burgeoning partnership growing between him and Alex Gilbey that looks very tasty.

Carl Piergianni - 6

Like Reeves, he has set such high standards since day one that when he deviates slightly from that, it is noticeable. Wasn't bad by any stretch but there were a few loose clearances.

Dan Sweeney - 8

Defended like a lion, attacked like a gazelle and simply strode through the rain like a Marvel superhero. Superb.

Luke Norris - 7

Looked a threat and was only denied a goal but an outstanding block by Declan Drysdale and a instinctive save from Nick Townsend. Won headers, held the ball up, this was much more like it.

Jordan Roberts - 8

I thought he was excellent. His work-rate and positional play was always on point and the only time I felt he could have done better was with his penalty shout in the first half. For me he could have stayed on his feet and scored but that's a minor gripe.

Kane Smith - 7

Like Clark, he was brought into the side for this one and like Clark he slung in a couple of good crosses. No doubt that the former Hitchin man belongs at this level and this was yet another example of why.

Terence Vancooten - 8

There was a tackle in the first half that was simply outstanding and he never looked in danger throughout. Looks so good alongside Piergianni and Sweeney.

Alex Gilbey - 8

Pulled the strings and looks like a player who has played almost exclusively in League One. It was a lovely finish for the goal but he was a class apart in all aspects. Some signing he is already proving to be.

Jamie Reid - 7

Had a couple of good chances after the break and it was in the second half when he came alive. Buzzed around the front line and caused a good Newport defence plenty of concern.

Substitutes - 7

Were brought on late to combat and nullify any late threat Newport may have brought. They did that perfectly and Saxon Earley almost sealed the victory with a run from his own half.

Opposition players who caught the eye

Unsurprisingly they were all in the defence. Priestly Farquharson won a couple of good headers and made the odd block but Declan Drysdale's block on Luke Norris was especially eye-catching.

Summary

Newport seemed to be content to defend in numbers and spring counter attacks as and when.

That is a huge compliment to Boro and it is something that will take a bit of getting used, however, it is the position Stevenage have put themselves in.

They are now one of the top teams in the division, at least for the time being, and are playing like it. That's some turnaround from earlier in 2022.

This was another strong performance with the only grumble being it was another game that should have been won by two or three or even more.