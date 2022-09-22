It’s a good time to be a Stevenage fan insists Danny Rose

Press conference

Danny Rose of Stevenage has enjoyed both his and Stevenage's start to the season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage's start will be a surprise to many but not to those inside the camp according to Danny Rose.

Boro have won six of their nine League Two games as well as all four cup matches in both the Carabao and Papa John's.

It had them in the top three until defeat by Bradford City last Saturday but Rose says you only have to look at the squad at the club to realise why it is happening.

He said: "It might be to the neutral after last season but to me, no.

"When I came in, I can remember looking at the lads he had already signed and thinking ‘the gaffer is having a bash here’ and that has shown so far.

"I know we’ve still go the January window and I am sure he’ll have a little dibble in there if needs be.

"It can only get better really.

"It’s a good time to be a Stevenage fan.

"I’ve not been in a team where everyone s performing to such a high standard so it must be a headache because it literally could be anybody.

"I know it is a cliché but it is true, everyone is performing to a high standard and nobody seems to be moaning or acid to anybody else.

"They are getting behind the lads and that shows in the league table.

"I know it is early doors but we’re up there and hopefully we are up there at the end of the season."

Rose returned from a groin injury in Tuesday night's win over Wycombe Wanderers and bagged two goals, his first at the Lamex.

"It was a good game to be involved in," he said, "and good to get through. We can now relax a little bit and put our priorities towards the league and the other cups we’re in.

"I was hoping to score earlier at home. I did it a couple of weeks back but unluckily, it was disallowed which was a bit of a disappointment.

"It’s nice to get back among the goals after the setback with injury. Hopefully that is behind me.

"We said at the start of the season we wanted to make the Lamex a fortress and so far we have done that.

"It’ll be a tough game against Harrogate but we’ll go in full of confidence on the back of a good victory against Wycombe."

The brace in the Papa John's Trophy means he is up to four in all competitions, making him joint top scorer with Jamie Reid.

And he says part of that is down to his relationship with the manager.

"He knows my strength," said Rose. "I had that at Mansfield and I just seemed to get goals under him.

"I’ve started alright at Stevenage and him and [Paul Raynor] play to my strengths.

"They don’t make me do anything I’m not good at whereas previous managers have and that was probably why I wasn’t scoring.

"[Luke Norris] has been good. His hold-up play has been brilliant and it brings me and other players into play.

"We’ve got players on the wings who can put balls in. That’s a good feeling because you know its coming in first time.

"It’s a dream for a striker really.

"The boss has some good attacking players. I’ve played against Noz many a time and he has always caused problems and I’ve played with [Jamie Reid] for a short period at Mansfield so I know what he is about.

"We’re all chipping in [as strikers] and we’re chipping in from everywhere."