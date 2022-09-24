Match reaction

Dan Sweeney says Stevenage's next task is to cement their position at the top end of the League Two table after recording a seventh win of the season.

The defender scored his first goal for the club bang on 90 minutes to give them a 1-0 success over Harrogate Town and a 10th straight win at the Lamex.

It also lifted them up to third in the table and the 28-year-old thinks the group's character and ability is good enough to keep them there.

Sweeney said: "We have a great group of lads who want to fight and want to win games and that is massive in this league.

"The gaffer said he wanted to do well this year and made that clear when I signed.

"He’s recruited really well in the summer and we have a chance this year.

"No game is going to be easy in this division, it doesn’t matter who we play.

"You have teams who play good football and you have teams who will fight. We can do a bit of both.

"We are in and around it and we just have to keep moving forward."

The victory over the North Yorkshire outfit was a long time in coming though and as time ticked by, it looked more and more like this was going to be a day of frustrations.

That was partly the feeling on the pitch too although Sweeney always felt there would be a chance.

He should have scored six minutes earlier when an Alex Gilbey free-kick fell at his feet but he got in a muddle and the chance went begging.

He said: "I was gutted about that one and Gilbs had a go at me and rightly so.

"We have another one where [Carl Piergianni] has hit the post but we kept going and knocking on the door and thankfully we got our rewards.

"We had enough chances to put the game to bed but we’ve scored countless times late in the game and we have a great character in this team that never says die and keeps going until the end.

"Sometimes you get to the point where you think it isn’t going to be your day but we will keep going and going and going because we know we will always get a chance.

"And we have the players in the squad that will score goals.

"We always believe."