'We have to be ruthless' says Alex Revell after Stevenage draw a blank at Newport County

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:46 PM February 27, 2021   
Elliott List in action for Stevenage

Elliott List had a big chance for Stevenage at the start of the second half in Newport. - Credit: EDWARD PAYNE

The lack of a cutting edge rather than the now infamous Rodney Parade pitch was key to why Stevenage could only manage to get a point at Newport County according to manager Alex Revell.

Boro tested Nick Townsend more than the hosts did Jamie Cumming in the 0-0 draw, with the best chance a one-on-one 30 seconds after the half-time break for Elliott List.

That went begging and Revell says they have to start getting better in front of goal.

He said: "Ultimately we had the best chances and deserved to win the game. We had a one-on-one, two in the first half that we should have done better with. 

"We dealt with the pitch and the set-pieces, we knew they would bombard our box, but if you don’t take your chances, you don’t win games. 

"They have done everything they can to make it playable but the players were losing their footing. 

"At the end there Tom Pett probably wants to shoot but can’t sort his feet out. 

"It was tough but you have to deal with it. They had too as well. 

"You have to play the conditions and the environment and we did that OK. 

"[Elliott List's chance] was a huge moment in the game and in any game and we’ve had chances like that in other matches. 

"We put it in behind them for Elliott to chase and we couldn’t have executed what we planned any better. 

"But we have to be ruthless."

Another clean sheet though was a big positive and there was praise for goalkeeper Jamie Cumming who responded superbly to his error seven days earlier against Walsall.

Revell said: "He made his mistake last week and we spoke it about it that evening.  

"I made sure he knows it will happen but he has to learn. 

"Today when Scott Cuthbert rolled it back to him, he put his foot through it. 

"That’s a sign of a good pro and he did really well. 

"I thought Joe Martin and Ben Coker were excellent and we worked extremely hard against a team that put it into the box and make you defend ricochets and second balls. 

We did that."

