Match Report

League Two

Walsall F.C

1

Conor Wilkinson 5

Stevenage F.C

0

Stevenage failed to match Walsall's strength and desire says Alex Revell

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:15 PM August 28, 2021   
Stevenage manager Alex Revell says there will be more additions to the squad after the loss to Walsall.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell says there will be more additions to the squad after the loss to Walsall. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage manager Alex Revell was left questioning his squad's character after a defeat away to Walsall - the Saddlers' first of the League Two season.

The only goal of the game at the Bescot came after just five minutes, Conor Wilkinson brushing off his man and firing low into the corner.

And although there was more of the ball for Boro in the second half, Revell felt the hosts had the upper hand where it mattered.

"We knew they’d come on to us at home," he said. "They would want to start the game right as they are looking for results.

"And we still gave them a goal. 

"Whenever you do that, you have to work really hard to get back into the game but I thought Walsall wanted it more. 

"They showed real strength and desire and if you don’t match that, you’ve got no chance. 

"They are scrapping for results but it doesn’t matter if you are playing a team scrapping for results or playing a team top of the league. 

"First and foremost you have to match the other team at the psychological aspects of the game. 

"We didn’t do that. 

"Their keeper hasn’t had a save to make in the second half and that’s not good enough. 

"You have to compete and it is your choice. You have to turn up for every game. 

"Teams that win promotion and league titles do it because they have that desire and that mentality to keep winning. 

"If you haven’t got it then football becomes a battle or it becomes luck and you’ll end up losing more games than you win."

Bruno Andrade playing for Stevenage in 2015.

Bruno Andrade playing for Stevenage in 2015. - Credit: DANNY LOO

There was a second debut for Bruno Andrade, signed in the week , and he went close with a shot late on that whistled the wrong side of the post.

And the boss admitted Boro are working hard to ensure he won't be the last signing before the transfer window closes on Tuesday night.

Stevenage FC
Stevenage News

