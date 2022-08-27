One moment of quality enough to sink a disappointing Stevenage says Evans

Match reaction

Steve Evans was quick to point out that Salford City weren't much better than his Stevenage side - they just created the one moment of quality to win "a shocking game".

Ryan Watson thumped home a loose ball in the 90th minute to end Stevenage's unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win.

It was also the first time Boro had been on the end of a late goal this term, having scored many themselves, but while the boss felt a draw would have been fair, he didn't have too many complaints.

"It’s a shocking game," he said. "There are two good teams on show but no real quality, the only bit was the goal.

"A draw is probably a fair result. They had a lot of the ball but Taye [Ashby-Hammond] has not had a save to make apart from a pop from 25 yards.

"We’ve scored a lot of late goals ourselves so we’ll take the pain. It’s a long old season.

"We know the reason we have not won is because we have not turned up and played well.

"That’s the basic reason, there is no other.

"I’m careful in choosing those words because that makes it sound like Salford played like Real Madrid.

"Salford weren’t any better, just a great strike that deserves to win a game.

"We worked hard but we didn’t work smart in any department."

Evans also believed the crucial moment as far as his side was concerned came with nine minutes to play.

Jamie Reid got in on goal after a loose pass but screwed his chance wide and the Boro manager was rueful over what might have been.

He said: "We had a massive chance and if we score that, we win the game. There is no way back for them.

"You have to hit the target when you go through one on one, force the goalkeeper to make a save and take whatever comes from that.

"But I didn’t feel comfortable at any stage that we were at the levels we’ve been.

"There is no point dressing it up, we’ve turned up and not been at it. That can happen.

"We didn’t get too high when we won last week, we’ll not get too low this week.

"We’ll review the video and the reasons why we haven’t performed at our normal levels.

"After [Jamie Reid's chance], we’d have taken the point because we knew we hadn’t performed."