Player ratings: Who came out of Stevenage's first defeat of the season at Salford best?

Player Ratings

A first loss of the season for Stevenage will give the management team plenty to ponder in the week ahead. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage got a taste of their own medicine with a late goal giving Salford City all three points at Moor Lane in the League Two clash.

The 1-0 loss was a first reverse of the season too so how the players cope with a loss will be the subject of next Saturday's ratings.

This is how I saw the performance of the Boro squad in the north west.

Salford City 1 Stevenage 0 - Boro ratings

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 8

Made a couple of excellent saves and while his manager did disagree with the decision to punch instead of catch one second-half corner, what he did usually worked. What followed was not of his doing, it was his defenders and midfield colleagues. No chance with the goal.

Max Clark - 6

Was given a tough time by Salford's Luke Bolton, especially in the first half and his day ended 10 minutes from time with a tight calf.

Jake Reeves - 7

A few little flicks and tricks helped Boro get forward on occasions but this wasn't a game which he truly grabbed by the scruff of the neck and made his own. Decent enough though.

Carl Piergianni - 6

Not his best day in a Boro shirt against his old club. Clearances weren't altogether convincing and didn't get clear on the defender's clutches at attacking set-pieces. Booked too.

Dan Sweeney - 7

Well marshalled when he went forward but he did the same when Salford came a-knocking. Took the honours as the best of the defensive three.

Luke Norris - 6

One sniff in the first half which he put across goal and wide. Is still working hard and doing a lot of the battling with the centre-halves. I'll say it again though, he just needs a goal in open play to give him a jump start.

Jordan Roberts - 7

Dropped deep to win the ball and his hold-up play was good. Never got in behind Salford's defence though and it is then when he truly shines.

Kane Smith - 6

Was slipping and sliding a lot and his crossing wasn't up to the standard that it was in the win over Carlisle. Bit of a surprise he was removed at half-time though as I felt it had been a good half for the team.

Terence Vancooten - 7

Used his pace well in the second half to snuff out an attempted Salford attack. Was fairly solid in defence too with a number of headed wins.

Arthur Read - 6

Hit a great snapshot in the first half but his day ended on half-time. Delivery from set-pieces, one free-kick in particular, wasn't great though and needs to be more commanding when on the ball.

Danny Rose - 7

The flare-up of the same groin trouble is a cause for concern, even if the boss was saying afterwards his early departure was just a precaution. That's doubly-so because he was Boro's main outlet ball due to his wonderful heading ability. Was winning them too and looking lively.

Substitutes - 6

Jamie Reid showed real flashes of attacking flair and should have scored with that late chance but while the others were brought on to add extra impetus, they didn't do that. David Amoo was the one outfield player left on the bench at the end and was going to be brought on for the final fling until Clark's tight calf forced Evans' hand.

Opposition players who caught the eye

Luke Bolton was a threat for most of the day down the Salford right while Callum Hendry made space for a couple of excellent shooting opportunities.

Conor McAleny was the big threat after coming on in the 64th minute. Should have scored almost immediately but fluffed his line with an air shot. However, he tortured Luther James-Wildin with his trickery down the left of the Salford attack.

Summary

It wasn't a bad performance, far from it, and they looked good value for a point until the final minute of the 90.

Could they have pressed more in the decisive Salford move? Maybe, but then it was a loose ball after Saxon Earley had stuck his foot in that ran kindly for Ryan Watson.

Tiredness may have played a part too. Boro's style is naturally high octane and they have played Saturday-Tuesday for three weeks in a row.

Most will be rested for the Papa John's trip to Peterborough and hopefully that will help prepare them for Crewe away next week.