Stevenage have their own style and identity too and must use that at Crewe says Steve Evans

Steve Evans says Stevenage can't have Crewe Alexandra dictate their style in the League Two match at Gresty Road. - Credit: BARRINGTON COOMBS/PA

Stevenage can't get drawn into a game of "total football" at Crewe Alexandra says Steve Evans if they want any hope of claiming the three points.

Boro head back up the M6 for the second successive Saturday, hoping to add more points to their strong start to the League Two campaign.

But the boss knows that he will find a home side known for a style of football that is pleasing on the eye.

"It’ll be total football," he said. "I sat the other day and watched a full re-run of their game at Bradford.

"I’ve heard a lot of comments from Bradford saying Crewe sat in and they did but they also passed and counter-attacked with some great finesse.

"They should have won by two or three for me because they made the big chances.

"They passed their way up the pitch very quickly and attacked with pace.

"Technically they are a super side.

"It goes back for decades and that’s why when you went to watch a game at Crewe, you’d see managers and coaches from the Premier League down.

"It was a joy to watch but they didn’t always win. When you play as a passing team, there has to be an end product and success.

"They have had that in recent years and so we’ll have to have a game plan to beat them.

"If it ends up as a total football match with lots of passing, they’ll win.

"But we have a style and an identity too and we have to put that onto Crewe."

The squad will travel up to the north west with almost a full complement of players, including new signing Alex Gilbey, and only a couple of doubts.

Evans said: "Michael Bostwick will be back [on Friday]. He’s had a two-day training programme at home and he’s doing that and hopefully Danny Rose will train [today] and then travel up.

"We’ll also see what we can bring in the door [on deadline day] because, subject to everything being right and medically right, then they’ll be on the coach back up to Crewe as well.

"Bar David Amoo, the other players are super fit. We have had a wonderful pre-season, most of the group have been fit and available all of the time, and anyone who joins our group will realise how fit we are.

"We’re fresh and ready and looking forward to a tough game at Crewe.

"Then we get a week where we’ll get a training ground game in and be ready for Sutton."